I will always miss you. I'm thankful for each and every moment that we shared. Thanks for every laugh, every smile, etc. Thanks for birthing and raising my daddy to me such an AMAZING man that I absolutely miss soooo very much also. It seems unreal that I can not call you and hear you say something hilarious or request for me to write my info. Thanks for making me feel like a celebrity grandaughter after receiving a copy of my published prayer journal. I felt so accomplished for the first time in that moment. There is no replacement for you! Thanks for offering me your best! Love you so much! R.I.P.

L Peaches Coates

Grandchild