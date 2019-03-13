Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Oles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (Lacny) Oles


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Irene (Lacny) Oles Obituary
Oles, Irene (Lacny) Age 91, of Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at the Lexington Healthcare Center in Orland Park. Irene was born on September 4, 1927 to the late Martin and Frances Lacny, her "mama and papa." Irene shared 55 years of a blessed marriage with her husband, Stanley J. Oles, who preceded her in death in 2004. Irene and husband, Stan had that entrepreneurial spirit and owned a tavern (Irene's Tap) and grill (Stan's Carry Out) for 20 years on the south side of Chicago in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Stan might have been the "Idea" Guy" but Irene was the treasurer, secretary and "worker bee". She was the rock that kept the family together lovingly, tirelessly and spiritually. If anyone deserves a "go directly to heaven" pass Irene filled that bill. She fought a long and courageous battle with dementia the last six years of her life and is now truly at rest with her family in heaven. A loving, warm and wonderful wife and grandma, Irene was always there for anyone in need. She was one of 10 children of Polish immigrant parents with two surviving siblings, Frances (the late Henry) and John (the late Delores). She was preceded in death by siblings, John, Martin, Joe (Sabina), Ted (Beth), Maryann (John), Sister Martina, Marty (MaryJane), Walter and John. Irene was the loving mother of four children, Dennis (Barbara) of Tinley Park, IL, Donna Anhalt (Rick) of Normal, IL, Kathryn Oles of Naperville, IL and Randy Oles of Naperville, IL; 15 grandchildren, Robin (Scott), Adam, Lindsey (Jordan), Derek, Matthew (Courtney), Elizabeth (James), Catherine (Rob), Joseph, Meghan (Chris), Caitlyn (Zach), Sarah (Chris), Eric (Samantha), Brian (Jen), Brittany (Brian) and Michael. Also, with much love and joy came 16 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Cody, Rachel, Kassidy, Hayden, Jacob, George, Elias, Theodore, Natalie, Brooklyn, Brynlyn, Braelyn, Carter, Brianna and Miles; with three more great-grandchildren due this year. Irene was also the aunt of many nieces and nephews. At the request of our mother, there will be a private visitation with immediate family only. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life memorial that will be held at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass on March 14, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 9611, Washington, DC 96011.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now