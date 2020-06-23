Boskovich, Irene M. "Cub" Age 97, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born May 21, 1923, in Argo, IL. Lifelong Summit resident. After the death of her husband, Sam Boskovich, she moved to Bethlehem Woods Retirement in LaGrange Park. She graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in Joliet. She was a nurse for 40 years until her retirement. This past October, as one of the oldest alumni, Irene was the Grand Marshall at Argo High School homecoming centennial celebration, and had the privilege of participating in the coin toss at the football game. She loved the cubs, playing pinochle, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her five children: Fred (Sara), Sandy (Gary) Kauffman, Nancy (Ed) Cogswell, Sam, Jr. (Jackie), Kent (Candy); seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.