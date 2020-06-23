Irene M. "Cub" Boskovich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boskovich, Irene M. "Cub" Age 97, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born May 21, 1923, in Argo, IL. Lifelong Summit resident. After the death of her husband, Sam Boskovich, she moved to Bethlehem Woods Retirement in LaGrange Park. She graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in Joliet. She was a nurse for 40 years until her retirement. This past October, as one of the oldest alumni, Irene was the Grand Marshall at Argo High School homecoming centennial celebration, and had the privilege of participating in the coin toss at the football game. She loved the cubs, playing pinochle, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her five children: Fred (Sara), Sandy (Gary) Kauffman, Nancy (Ed) Cogswell, Sam, Jr. (Jackie), Kent (Candy); seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved