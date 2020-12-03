1/
Irene Lattyak
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lattyak, Irene

Irene Lattyak nee Vanda, age 93. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Edward "Hack" Lattyak. Loving mother of Renee Balzer, Donna (Paul) Hanke, Charmaine (Charles) Puchmelter, Bruce (Mel) Lattyak and the late Darlene (Michael) Sluga. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Scott, Daniel, Christopher, Heather, Michael, Ian and Holly. Great grandmother of Christian, Riley, Dax, Lincoln, Theo, Sam, Brooke and Grayson. Dear daughter of the late Peter Vanda and the late Ann Vanda nee Cordak. Dear sister of Robert Vanda and the late Peter (late Peggy) Vanda. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Chapel Service Monday 10:30 am at the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
10:30 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
Renee and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom.
Vicki Bokina Williams
Friend
December 2, 2020
Renee and Your Kids,
Our deepest sympathies for the passing of your mom. The outstanding sacrifices you constantly made in taking care of her, especially over these last few years, went beyond what anyone could have done. Your mom's wishes and desires, along with your love for her, were always your driving forces and you excelled at keeping her in her own home until her last breath! It was a rough and long journey, Renee, but you won the battles for her that she was fighting so hard. Such a blessing that you were with her in her last moments! Be proud and smile because you were there for her ALWAYS! She is finally resting in peace now and may you always remember how much she loved and appreciated you, too!
With Love,
Linda & Harry Henningsen
Linda Henningsen
Friend
November 30, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies for the Lattyak family. May you take comfort in knowing she is in God’s care now.

Irene started out as our neighbor in 1996, soon became our friend, and over the course of the years became family. We hold such fond memories of Irene. She will always have a special place in our hearts!

The Cruz Family ❤
Lissette & Tony Cruz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved