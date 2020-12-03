Lattyak, Irene
Irene Lattyak nee Vanda, age 93. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Edward "Hack" Lattyak. Loving mother of Renee Balzer, Donna (Paul) Hanke, Charmaine (Charles) Puchmelter, Bruce (Mel) Lattyak and the late Darlene (Michael) Sluga. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Scott, Daniel, Christopher, Heather, Michael, Ian and Holly. Great grandmother of Christian, Riley, Dax, Lincoln, Theo, Sam, Brooke and Grayson. Dear daughter of the late Peter Vanda and the late Ann Vanda nee Cordak. Dear sister of Robert Vanda and the late Peter (late Peggy) Vanda. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Chapel Service Monday 10:30 am at the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
