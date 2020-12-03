Renee and Your Kids,

Our deepest sympathies for the passing of your mom. The outstanding sacrifices you constantly made in taking care of her, especially over these last few years, went beyond what anyone could have done. Your mom's wishes and desires, along with your love for her, were always your driving forces and you excelled at keeping her in her own home until her last breath! It was a rough and long journey, Renee, but you won the battles for her that she was fighting so hard. Such a blessing that you were with her in her last moments! Be proud and smile because you were there for her ALWAYS! She is finally resting in peace now and may you always remember how much she loved and appreciated you, too!

With Love,

Linda & Harry Henningsen

Linda Henningsen

Friend