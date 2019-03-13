Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Benes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene H. Benes


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene H. Benes Obituary
Benes, Irene H. Nee O'Connor. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Michael (late Elaine) Benes, Janell (Thomas) Paluch, Rosanne (Patrick) Fahey, Patrick (Joyce) Benes and Kevin Benes; dearest grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 23; fond sister of June Carter and the late Edna (late Harold) Burris, late Augustine (Juanita) O'Connor, late Lucian (late Mary) O'Connor, late Ruth O'Connor and the late Martin O'Connor; dear aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m., until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. We will go in procession to Resurrection Cemetery for burial. Condolences may be sent to Irene's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now