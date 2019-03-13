|
Benes, Irene H. Nee O'Connor. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Michael (late Elaine) Benes, Janell (Thomas) Paluch, Rosanne (Patrick) Fahey, Patrick (Joyce) Benes and Kevin Benes; dearest grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 23; fond sister of June Carter and the late Edna (late Harold) Burris, late Augustine (Juanita) O'Connor, late Lucian (late Mary) O'Connor, late Ruth O'Connor and the late Martin O'Connor; dear aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m., until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. We will go in procession to Resurrection Cemetery for burial. Condolences may be sent to Irene's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019