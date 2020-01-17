|
Garneski, Irene L. (nee Lusnia) Age 87, beloved wife of the late Wallace L. Garneski; loving mother of Susan (David) Lyen, Sally, Eric (Catherine) and the late Paul Garneski; dearest grandmother of Jason (Amanda) Lyen, Kimberly (Timothy) Hatcher, Timothy (Ashtyn), Jennifer (Will) Neundorfer, Christopher, Amy, Jessica and Sarah (Tyler) Bell; cherished great-grandma of eight; dear sister of the late Richard Lusnia; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Lying in State Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4416 W. 62nd St., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020