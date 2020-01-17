Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church,
4416 W. 62nd St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
4416 W. 62nd St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
4416 W. 62nd St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Garneski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Garneski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Garneski Obituary
Garneski, Irene L. (nee Lusnia) Age 87, beloved wife of the late Wallace L. Garneski; loving mother of Susan (David) Lyen, Sally, Eric (Catherine) and the late Paul Garneski; dearest grandmother of Jason (Amanda) Lyen, Kimberly (Timothy) Hatcher, Timothy (Ashtyn), Jennifer (Will) Neundorfer, Christopher, Amy, Jessica and Sarah (Tyler) Bell; cherished great-grandma of eight; dear sister of the late Richard Lusnia; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Lying in State Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4416 W. 62nd St., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -