|
|
Burich, Irene E. (nee Biamonte) Beloved wife of the late Rudolph; loving mother of Kathleen (Henry) Jarm, Renee (the late Christ) Balich, Rudolph, and Daniel (Suzanne) Burich; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Biamonte; fond grandmother of James (Marina), Robert, Christ (Ana), Rudi (Mark), Lauren, and Danielle; great-grandmother of Kayla, Elena, Isabel, C.J., and Allie; dear sister of the late Anthony, Joseph, Thomas, Russell, Raymond, Samuel, Frank, Carmella, Annie, Katie, and Rosie; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Member of the Seniors Club at Armour Park. VisitationTuesday, March 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Santa Lucia Church (3022 S. Wells Street). Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For information: (312) 225-8500or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019