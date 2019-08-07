Home

Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
South Park Baptist Church
3722 S. King Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Inell Gardner
Inell Gardner

Inell Gardner


1937 - 2019
Inell Gardner Obituary
Gardner, Inell Wade Was born in Isola, Mississippi on September 29, 1937, to the late Sam and Laura Hal-Wade. "Joe," as she was affectionately called was one of eight children. She attended school at Kale Elementary and Gentry High School in Isola, Mississippi. She accepted Christ at an early age. After moving to Chicago, Inell taught Early Childhood Development for 30 years. She retired as Director of the School Age After School Program from the Washington Park YMCA, Chicago. She transitioned from life to death at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories and continue her legacy her children: Shirley J. Ross (Rickey), Karen D. Sangster (Michael), Janice Y. Ray, Gregory Dover, Sr. (Franchon), Arnold L. Dover, Sr. (Debra), Jimmy D. Dover, Sr. (Lavinia) (Chicago) and a special son, Johnnie (Buck) L. Lewis, Jr. (Pam) of TN; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a sister, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at South Park Baptist Church, 3722 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60653. Interment following at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago, IL. MINOR-MORRIS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 112 Richards St. Joliet, IL 60433. (815)723-1283.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
