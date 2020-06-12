Ida Marie Janssen
Janssen, Ida Marie Ms. Ida Marie Janssen, age 99, of Tullahoma, TN passed from this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence. Ida was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Carol Otto and Edith Marie Olson. She graduated high school in Chicago and worked for Bell Fibre in box production. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Edith Olson; loving husband, Raymond John Janssen; son, Donald Ray Janssen; granddaughter, Andrea M. Janssen. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Marie Howell Ketcherside (Carl L.); son, Carl Janssen; grandchildren, Peter L. Howell, Jr. (Krystal), Deanna L. Howell Norman (Lee), Daniel C. Ketcherside; Shannon Ketcherside Lemay (Kevin); Michael C. Janssen; Lauren A. Janssen; great-grandchildren, Mason Davis, Kylie E. Carlson; Julie G. Ketcherside; Saydee J. Howell, Emma L. Howell. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Janssen family. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
(931) 455-4567
