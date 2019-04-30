Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1017 N. LaSalle Dr.
Chicago, IL
Patsais, Iakovos G. Age 71, of Archangelos, Rhodes Greece, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Owner of Yango's Grill, a Chicago staple for over 25-years. Beloved husband of Eleni; and loving father of George (Becky), Harriet (Michael) Barnes, and Peter; devoted son of the late George and Haristoula Patsais; proud grandfather of Jack Van, Grayson George, and Carson Alexander; dear brother of Anastasios (Maria), Manolis (Tsampika), Stavroula (Manolis) Pagkas, the late Kleanthi (the late Vasilios) Sarikas, and the late Panagiotis; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Family and friends will meet on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60610, for Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information, please call (847) 375-0095.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
