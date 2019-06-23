|
Levens, Hy Hy Levens age 96. Beloved husband of Shirley E. nee Addis. Loving father of David (Susan Mackem) and Corey (Anjini Kochar) and the late Jeffrey (Vera Kaye). Proud grandfather of Noah, Barri, Tara, Teva, Samuel and Raviv. Dear brother of Philip (Bonnie), Frances (the late Joe) Aizenstein, and the late Samuel (the late Rita), the late Ida (the late Joe) Fischground. Service Monday, 11AM at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 Dempster, Skokie, IL. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to JUF, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019