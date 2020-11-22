McSheffery, Hugh G. "Mac"
Hugh G. "Mac" McSheffery, age 84, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 62 years to the late Nancy C. McSheffery, nee Wagner (2020). Loving father of Judy Unruh, Jill (Michael) King, Kathy McSheffery and the late Jay H. McSheffery. Cherished grandfather of Stacie (Bob) Hoecker, Christie (James) Burgess, Tom Batchelor and Nicholas Niezabitowski. Dearest great-grandfather of Alyssa, Nathan, Aubrey, Liam, Rilynn, Jessica and Vada. Dear brother of George (Diane) Johnson and the late Eileen (late Dell) Granzow, the late James (late Jean) McSheffery and the late Rita (Wayne) Schnell. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Private Funeral Service Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. While the Funeral Service is limited to Hugh's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit Hugh's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's website at colonialchapel.com
to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. The link will be posted shortly. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 are preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
, 708-532-5400.
