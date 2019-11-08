|
Weiss, Dr. Howard Dr. Howard Weiss, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Marillyn D. Weiss nee Pinkus. Loving father of the late Jill Duncan and the late David S. Weiss. Dear grandfather of Joshua Duncan. Devoted father in law of Mark J. Koss. Cherished brother of the late Irene (the late Samuel) Berkosky, the late Hymen (the late Frieda) Weiss, the late Molly (the late Isadore) Linker, the late Dr. Benjamin J. (the late BettyJane Strauss) Weiss, the late Mildred (the late Jack) Weiss-Spector, and the late Dr. Allen H. (Donna) Weiss. Service Monday 2PM at Westlawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 with interment to follow. Memorial contributions to The Selfhelp Home, 908 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2019