Horwitz, Howard Age 76. Beloved husband of the late Harlene, nee Brown. Loving father of Jodi (Gil) Woods, David (Karen) Horwitz and Beth Miller. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Jacob, Elianna, Benjie, Dylan, Kenny, Haley, Joey and Brady. Dear brother of the late Renee Lipman. Fond brother-in-law to Lane Kaplan. Service Friday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Keshet, 600 Academy Drive, Suite 130, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.keshet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019