Felder, Dr. Howard
A Chicago native, Howard was born on April 11, 1926 to Vera and Isaac Felder. He was the younger brother of James (Jimmy). Howard was, by all accounts, a dutiful son. Howard was scholarly, athletic, charismatic, and goal-oriented. Always dapper with perfect diction and an impeccable baritone voice, Howard was a distinguished gentleman who would greet anyone with a smile and a resounding "How are you today?".
Howard had a voracious appetite for learning and loved to expand his mind with new thoughts and ideas. An avid reader and lover of poetry, Howard was an excellent student. He attended and graduated from Wendall Phillips High School where his classmates admired his academic prowess, leadership abilities and fashionable taste. He, along with a group of friends, formed a social club to host parties for themselves and other like-minded, scholarly students from the neighborhood. This group maintained their friendship throughout their entire lives and would warmly recollect their high school years together whenever the occasion arose. In addition, he and other alumni committed themselves to the students of Phillips as they provided mentorship and personally financed scholarships for over a dozen young men. As a life-long educator, Howard was proud to have supported and encouraged the educational success of these young men.
After graduating from Phillips, Howard prepared to attend college. However, World War II was in full swing and good ol' Uncle Sam had other ideas for this starry-eyed intellectual. As duty to his country called, Howard was drafted into the Army and boarded a ship destined for the Pacific. Initially, he was angry that the war delayed his opportunity to continue his studies but when he arrived in Japan, he fell in love with the culture. He often told stories of his bike rides through the town, where his unit was stationed, as he soaked up the beauty surrounding him. As was his nature, he embraced his appointment as an opportunity for expansion. With the intention of capturing the Japanese environment, he decided to start sketching what he was experiencing. After many months in Japan, he compiled a multitude of sketches that depicted the vibrant colors, interesting people, and beautiful landscapes of Japan.
Howard's aptitude earned him a post in his unit's Payroll Department. He often shared stories that his fellow servicemen treated him "like a king" since he was responsible for ensuring members of the unit received their pay and they wanted to avoid any "administrative oversights" that could delay payment for a day or two.
Following his service in the Army, Howard attended and graduated from Roosevelt University. He went on to receive his master's degree a few years later, earning credits from both Roosevelt and Northwestern Universities. While at Roosevelt, he joined Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. with his good friend Edward Hubbard in 1950. Known as a "Great Sigma Man" by his beloved brothers, Howard demonstrated an extreme commitment to the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service, which were in line with the principles of the fraternity. As a result, he was inducted into the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Distinguished Service Chapter in 1995, the fraternity's highest honor. He was a Life Member and long-time House Board President for Upsilon Sigma Chapter.
The same year he joined the fraternity, he received the opportunity participate in an immersion experience in Mexico which helped him to master the Spanish language. Later, he went on to attain his doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University where he and some of his fellow classmates formed the group, The Ph. D.s, that met monthly to reconnect and share "war" stories.
Howard spent his educational career enriching the lives of students. He broke racial barriers as the first Black principal at Wacker Elementary School, making headlines in The Citizen Newspaper in March of 1971. He did the same thing years later at Byrne Elementary School. At the time, people in the neighborhood did not want a Black principal at the helm and called for his resignation before the start of the school year. Steadfast and dedicated, Howard crossed picket lines every day to serve his students and perform his duties as principal. Almost immediately, those same people who protested him, came to accept, and respect the outstanding commitment and work he exemplified to his students, teachers, staff, parents, and school community. He left the same indelible mark wherever he served including at Fiske Elementary School and Englewood High School, where he knew every student by name.
He ultimately retired from Englewood High School due to an illness. Never one for idle stagnation, after "retirement", Howard was recruited to facilitate workshops at Loyola University, Roosevelt University, and the Illinois Institute of Technology to teach, guide, and mentor other aspiring principals.
However, after some time, he decided he wanted to enjoy full retirement which would allow him to dedicate more time and effort to the Greater Bethesda Church, his fraternity, and to eta Creative Arts Foundation where he was the Chair of the Education and Arts Committee. Unsurprisingly, he continued to remain essential as he wrote lesson plans for numerous children's plays and implemented fundraisers to provide scholarships to youth who could not afford acting classes at eta.
Howard's outstanding reputation garnered him the honor of being inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame. This was a well-earned honor for all the exceptional contributions he made during his years in high school and after.
As Howard grew less active, he delighted in regaling humorous stories about his old friends as well as former students, parents, and teachers. He would talk for hours about how he exposed his students to the arts, different cultures and Chicago dignitaries like Mayor Harold Washington. One of his most memorable students was Minnie Riperton, a famous Chicago-born singer who he instructed in the eighth grade. He would often say "Minnie may have made it big", but every one of his students were superstars to him. He enjoyed calls from his former students and hearing of their successes. He would beam with pride upon hearing their good news and provide comfort to them in their times of despair.
Whenever Howard would reflect on his life growing up in Chicago, he would fondly recall all the great friends from his childhood neighborhood. One such friend was Dinah Washington. They would encounter one another on their way to church or school. He always talked about how she had a special place in her heart for him, and he for her. Dinah knew "he was going places" because he was educated and liked the finer things in life. He, too, knew she would be a successful singer leading a glamourous life. Every time Howard would play one of Dinah's records, he would reminisce about how their relationship grew into a fond friendship over the years. He truly loved Dinah, and her music.
While still working as a principal, Howard and his cousin, Richard Allen opened a flower shop in Hyde Park in the early sixties. It soon became a full family affair when his mother began designing floral arrangements and his brother helped make deliveries. The shop attracted regular customers, both famous and infamous, who would pop in just to socialize and listen to the wisdom of the shop owners. The shop remained a neighborhood fixture until its closing due Howard's growing responsibilities as a principal which made it difficult to operate the business.
After closing the flower shop, Howard and his family decided to move from Hyde Park to the South Shore. Howard and Richard would often entertain their respective friends during holidays or other special occasions. Their home was an open door to many and Howard enjoyed Richard's company until his death in 2011. After some time, Howard moved to Montgomery Place in Hyde Park, where he would spend his final days. He loved seeing his former students as employees at Montgomery Place, it made it feel like home. Having lived a full life at the age of 94, Dr. Howard Felder, peacefully transitioned on the night of September 24, 2020.
Richard, his parents (Vera and Isaac) and his brother (Jimmy) all preceded him in death. He leaves behind a host of loving nieces and nephews, Angela (Leo), Richard (Shellie), James, Ryan, Gabby, and Zoe, and a multitude of family and friends.
Visitation will be at Cage Memorial Chapel located at 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd. on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Woods Cemetery.
