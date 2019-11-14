|
Berkman, Howard 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Goldsmith); devoted son of the late Mary and Irving; loving brother of Ira (Donna) and the late Eugene (Alice); treasured uncle of Deborah, Dave and the late Dan (Dawne) Berkman, Harvey and Joel Berkman and Traci (Steve) Smason and proud great-uncle of Jaden, Robyn, Cailey, Madison, Eric and Jordan. Chapel service Friday, 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019