Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Berkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Berkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Berkman Obituary
Berkman, Howard 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Goldsmith); devoted son of the late Mary and Irving; loving brother of Ira (Donna) and the late Eugene (Alice); treasured uncle of Deborah, Dave and the late Dan (Dawne) Berkman, Harvey and Joel Berkman and Traci (Steve) Smason and proud great-uncle of Jaden, Robyn, Cailey, Madison, Eric and Jordan. Chapel service Friday, 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now