Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Orloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard A. Orloff

Add a Memory
Howard A. Orloff Obituary
Orloff, Howard A. Howard Orloff, age 89, beloved husband of Carol, nee Beck, for over 67 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Susan) Orloff, David (Peggy) Orloff, Debbie (Joe) Coletta. Adored grandfather of Ben, Jeremy and Jacqueline Orloff, Erin (Eyal) Kessous, Molly (Cameron) Barras, Annie Orloff, Nick (Ali) and Taylor Coletta. Proud great-grandfather of Zoe and Maya Kessous. Dear Brother Michael (Nan Halperin) Orloff. Howard was a well respected automobile dealer for over 65 years. He loved living life to the fullest. He enjoyed golf, horseback riding, boating, and fishing, but most of all loved spending time with family and friends. Howard will be remembered by those who met him for his generosity and charisma. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now