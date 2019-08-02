Home

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
2600 W 5th Ave
Gary, IN
Hollis Ross Obituary
Ross, Hollis Lee Departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cheria Brown, Hollis Ross, Jr. and Derrick O. Ross; grandchildren, Barrington Brown, Darrick J. Ross, Clayton Ross; sister, Alma Gould; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 2600 West 5th Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. For further information, please email [email protected], call Darrick Ross (301-520-0686), or Hollis Ross, Jr. (219-292-4281).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
