|
|
Ross, Hollis Lee Departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cheria Brown, Hollis Ross, Jr. and Derrick O. Ross; grandchildren, Barrington Brown, Darrick J. Ross, Clayton Ross; sister, Alma Gould; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 2600 West 5th Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. For further information, please email [email protected], call Darrick Ross (301-520-0686), or Hollis Ross, Jr. (219-292-4281).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019