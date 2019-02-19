|
Rapoport, Hilda R. nee Ross. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Rapoport. Loving mother of Gitelle (Gershom) Rapoport Szydlowski, Chaya Tzirel (the late Rabbi Avraham) Schwartz and Ashira (Rabbi Joseph S.) Ozarowski. Proud grandmother of Yehudit (Dale) Lenner-Schwartz and Bat-Tzion (Alex) Turton, Eli (Zemira) Ozarowski, Shalom (Bryna) Ozarowski, Chani (Yosef) Newman and Raphi (Liora) Ozarowski. Cherished great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Esther Ross. Service Tuesday 1 PM at the Ida Crown Jewish Academy, 8233 Central Park Ave., Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Waldheim. Donations in her memory may be made to Ida Crown Jewish Academy, www.icja.org or to AMIT, 8401 Crawford Ave., Suite 107, Skokie, IL 60076, www.amitchildren.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019