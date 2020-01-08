Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Terrance Catholic Church
4300 W. 119th Pl.,
Alsip, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Truell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Truell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Truell Obituary
Truell, Herman Age 81, of Alsip, passed away peacefully onJanuary 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is the loving husband of the late Catherine Truell; beloved father to Kevin (Kim) Truell, Michael (Adamarie) Truell, Kathleen Rezzardi; proud grandfather to Ryan (Amanda) Truell, Ashley (Matt) D' Amico, Jonathon (Sandra) Truell, Kellie Truell, William Fett, Cayla Truell, Caitlynn Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Kennedy Campbell, Michael Rezzardi, and Matthew Rezzardi; cherished great-grandfather to Landon Truell, Logan Truell, Olivia D'Amico, Noah D'Amico, Harper D'Amico, Audrey D'Amico, Violet Mae D'Amico, and Jayden Hollins. Herman honorably served the United States Air Force during era of the Korean Conflict. He was a teamster of Local #705 for over 30 years. Visitation will beThursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chiicago, 60655. Mass of Christian Burial will beFriday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Terrance Catholic Church, 4300 W. 119th Pl., Alsip, IL 60803. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -