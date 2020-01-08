|
|
Truell, Herman Age 81, of Alsip, passed away peacefully onJanuary 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is the loving husband of the late Catherine Truell; beloved father to Kevin (Kim) Truell, Michael (Adamarie) Truell, Kathleen Rezzardi; proud grandfather to Ryan (Amanda) Truell, Ashley (Matt) D' Amico, Jonathon (Sandra) Truell, Kellie Truell, William Fett, Cayla Truell, Caitlynn Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Kennedy Campbell, Michael Rezzardi, and Matthew Rezzardi; cherished great-grandfather to Landon Truell, Logan Truell, Olivia D'Amico, Noah D'Amico, Harper D'Amico, Audrey D'Amico, Violet Mae D'Amico, and Jayden Hollins. Herman honorably served the United States Air Force during era of the Korean Conflict. He was a teamster of Local #705 for over 30 years. Visitation will beThursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chiicago, 60655. Mass of Christian Burial will beFriday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Terrance Catholic Church, 4300 W. 119th Pl., Alsip, IL 60803. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020