Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Ettema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Ettema Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Ettema Jr. Obituary
Ettema Jr., Herman Age 89, late of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully onFebruary 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Bettielou (née Mueller) Ettema, father of Susan (William) Schoenbeck, Bonnie Sutherland and Gary (Joyce) Ettema, proud grandfather of William (Karen) Sutherland, Jr., Julie (Peter) Biancardi, Stephen Ettema, Kathryn (Ryan) Reilly, Robert Ettema and Lisa Ettema, loving great-grandfather of Michael and Kelli Biancardi, Andrew Sutherland, Elijah Ettema and Avaleigh Reilly. Herman was a retired officer of the Chicago Police Department, founder of Action Auto Rebuilders and the unofficial curb sweeper of 119th and Halsted. He was known to have lived his life according to his favorite song, "My Way". In respect of his wishes, there will be no services. Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -