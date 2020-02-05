|
Ettema Jr., Herman Age 89, late of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully onFebruary 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Bettielou (née Mueller) Ettema, father of Susan (William) Schoenbeck, Bonnie Sutherland and Gary (Joyce) Ettema, proud grandfather of William (Karen) Sutherland, Jr., Julie (Peter) Biancardi, Stephen Ettema, Kathryn (Ryan) Reilly, Robert Ettema and Lisa Ettema, loving great-grandfather of Michael and Kelli Biancardi, Andrew Sutherland, Elijah Ettema and Avaleigh Reilly. Herman was a retired officer of the Chicago Police Department, founder of Action Auto Rebuilders and the unofficial curb sweeper of 119th and Halsted. He was known to have lived his life according to his favorite song, "My Way". In respect of his wishes, there will be no services. Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020