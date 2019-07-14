Sohn, Herbert Herbert Sohn, M.D. passed away on June 7, 2019. He was 92. A physician supremely dedicated to his patients, Dr. Sohn practiced medicine at University of Chicago -Weiss Hospital for almost 60 years until earlier this year. A New York native, Dr. Sohn took a detour from his pre-law studies at University of Virginia to enlist in the Navy at 17. He was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Facility, north of Chicago, a time memorialized in the documentary "Heroes on Deck: World War II on Lake Michigan." Dr. Sohn eventually returned to the University of Virginia, from which he graduated in 1950. He graduated from Chicago Medical School in 1955, and remained in the Chicago area for the rest of his professional life. He was born May 23, 1927, and raised in New York City, where he attended Townsend Harris High School and Horace Mann School, from which he graduated in 1944. In addition to serving in the Navy, Dr. Sohn also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Later in life, Dr. Sohn obtained a law degree from The John Marshall Law School in 1982. He practiced urology for 59 years at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital and was one of the founding members of the Strauss Surgical Group. Among his many honors and accomplishments, Dr. Sohn served as the President of the Chicago Urological Association, President of the Illinois State Urological Association and President of the American Association of Clinical Urologists. In addition to his commitment to medicine, he was active in politics, running for the United States Congress (1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, and 1992) and Mayor of Chicago (1989). He was an active member of the United States Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Bar Association, the Illinois Republican Party, and many other civic and professional organizations. Dr. Sohn's capacity to serve others was endless and his sense of humor and boundless enthusiasm will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his partner of 12 years, Kathleen (Kitty) Martin, his brother, Bernard, his two children, Andrew (Carolyn McNiven) and Douglas (Barbara Tyksinski), and two grandchildren, Charles and James, and step-grandchildren Lauren, Sharon and Abby. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road in Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, 67 East Madison Street, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60603, www.povertylaw.org. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019