Weinfield, D.D.S., M.A.E.S., Herbert L. Herbert L. Weinfield, D.D.S., M.A.E.S. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Anita, nee Comisaroff. Father of Douglas, Eileen and Lois. Grandfather of Shlomo and Avi Goltz, Robert and Bryan Rose and Eliora Weinfield-Graff. Brother of Babette "Babs" Joseph and the late Edward Weinfield and brother-in-law of Brett Robin. Will be missed by his family, as well as those whose lives he touched. Graveside service Friday 10:30 AM at Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery, 3100 Shermer Rd., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to CJE Senior Life, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.cje.net. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 5, 2019