Herbert Johnson
Johnson, Herbert

Beloved Husband of the Late Rita nee Shadle; Loving Father of Jeffrey (Valerie), Kenneth (Bob), and the late Patrick (Deborah); Cherished Grandfather of Amanda, Marina, and Patricia; Adored Great-Grandfather of Liliana; Devoted Son of the late Helen and Raleigh Johnson; Dear Brother of Raleigh (late Margaret), Helen (Bernard) Geers, Bernard (Alice) and the Late Rose (late Robert) Allphin, Veronica (late Edward) Fawcett, Marie (late Tatum) Rudd, LaVerne, Margaret (Robert) Esposito, Richard (Joan), and Joseph, Fond Uncle of Many. Visitation Monday 3 to 6PM at Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26 th Street. Funeral Tuesday 9AM from the Funeral Home to St. Barbara Church for Mass at 9:30AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. FUNERAL INFO: 312-842-8681 OR WWW.DALCAMOFUNERAL.COM TO SIGN GUESTBOOK.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral
09:00 AM
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Barbara Church
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
