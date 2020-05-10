Henry Walter Rokicki
Rokicki, Henry Walter At rest May 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Michalina and Josef Rokicki and grandson of the late Tekla Paluch who passed in Poland. Loving brother of the late Kasmier Rokicki. Dearest friend of Magdelena Dolega. Fond cousin of Jan Paluch, Dzitka Paluch, Henry Wasniowski and Michal Wasniowski. Services and interment private. Arrangements byMalec & Sons Funeral Home. MalecandSonsFH.com





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
