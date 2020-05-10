Rokicki, Henry Walter At rest May 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Michalina and Josef Rokicki and grandson of the late Tekla Paluch who passed in Poland. Loving brother of the late Kasmier Rokicki. Dearest friend of Magdelena Dolega. Fond cousin of Jan Paluch, Dzitka Paluch, Henry Wasniowski and Michal Wasniowski. Services and interment private. Arrangements byMalec & Sons Funeral Home. MalecandSonsFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.