Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Blvd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Henry Shaffer Obituary
Schaffer, Henry Henry Michael Schaffer, age 75, former attorney and professor of law. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Mindel. Loving father of Emily (Deiwson Nogueira Araujo) Schaffer, Katherine (David Bamman) Schaffer. Proud grandfather of Ruby, Sam, Theo, and Leo. Service Tuesday, 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
