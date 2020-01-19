|
|
Reda, Henry "Hank" Beloved husband of Josephine nee Scumaci; loving father of Frank J. (Marilyn); cherished grandfather of Frank, Jr. (Sherie) and Deneen (Frank Zefran); adored great-grandfather of Frank and Olivia; dear brother of Mary Jane; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020