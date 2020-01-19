Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Reda, Henry "Hank" Beloved husband of Josephine nee Scumaci; loving father of Frank J. (Marilyn); cherished grandfather of Frank, Jr. (Sherie) and Deneen (Frank Zefran); adored great-grandfather of Frank and Olivia; dear brother of Mary Jane; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
