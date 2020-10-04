Storino, Sr., Henry Peter
Henry Peter Storino, Sr., age 95, passed away on September 24, 2020, in California. Henry was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 1, 1925. He served his country proudly during World War II in the United States Army and was a prisoner of war for 15 months, primarily in Nazi occupied Poland. Henry is survived by his loving children: Terese (late Gregory) Kolman, Henry (Wendy) Storino, Jr., John (Anne) Storino, Tammy Storino and Paul (Connie) Storino; his grandchildren: Adam (Jacque) Kolman, Kristin (Ryan) Kauffman, Jonathan Storino, Stephen Storino, David Storino and Sandy Rizzo; great-grandchildren: Gianna, Kayda, Madeline, Dylan, Ashlynn, Brynleigh, Kennedy, Olivia and Gregory; brother Joseph Storino and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Archangela (nee Marchese) Storino, his beloved wife Lorraine Janet (nee Szczypta) Storino, sister Rose Storino, brothers: Sam, Albert and August Storino and grandson Christopher Storino. A visitation will be held on October 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunsch.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com