1/
Henry Peter Storino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Storino, Sr., Henry Peter

Henry Peter Storino, Sr., age 95, passed away on September 24, 2020, in California. Henry was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 1, 1925. He served his country proudly during World War II in the United States Army and was a prisoner of war for 15 months, primarily in Nazi occupied Poland. Henry is survived by his loving children: Terese (late Gregory) Kolman, Henry (Wendy) Storino, Jr., John (Anne) Storino, Tammy Storino and Paul (Connie) Storino; his grandchildren: Adam (Jacque) Kolman, Kristin (Ryan) Kauffman, Jonathan Storino, Stephen Storino, David Storino and Sandy Rizzo; great-grandchildren: Gianna, Kayda, Madeline, Dylan, Ashlynn, Brynleigh, Kennedy, Olivia and Gregory; brother Joseph Storino and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Archangela (nee Marchese) Storino, his beloved wife Lorraine Janet (nee Szczypta) Storino, sister Rose Storino, brothers: Sam, Albert and August Storino and grandson Christopher Storino. A visitation will be held on October 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunsch.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charlene Storino
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved