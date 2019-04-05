|
Jostock, Henry Age 89, at restApril 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn (nee Bucholz); children, Matthew Jostock, Andrew Jostock, Valerie Jostock, and Eric (Donna) Jostock; step-children, Albert Heldermon, Robert (Dana) Heldermon, Sally (Dan) Arneson, and Stephen (Lisa) Gundersen; and his step-granddaughter, Brooke Heldermon. He was predeceased by his wives, Cecelia and Katherine. Henry was an attorney in the city of Chicago for over 60 years. Donations in Henry's name may be made to Holy Name Cathedral's Thursday-Friday Supper Program, 730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611. VisitationSunday, April 7, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Funeral MassMonday, April 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m.at Holy Name Cathedral. For information,www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com or(773) 472-6300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019