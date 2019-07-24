Januchowski, Henry "Hank" How do you sum up a genuinely good man's life? For Henry "Hank" Januchowski, it all goes back to the Latin phrase "Semper fidelis." It is the motto of his beloved Marine Corps. It means "always faithful." And that was Hank. He was loyal to his wife, to his kids and grandchildren, to his family and friends, and to his God - no matter what. We will miss him dearly, but we thank our lucky stars he was a gem in our lives all these years. Some of his loves: The Roseland neighborhood, Fenger High School, the Sox and the Cubs, the Blackhawks, a good cup of coffee with a biscotti or chocolate chip cookie, his daily Chicago Sun-Times, and his fishing trips. We will celebrate Hank's life with Pat "Joey" Januchowski, his wife of more than five decades. His Mass will be on their 51st Anniversary. That's Saturday, July 27th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 19515 115th Avenue in Mokena at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Hank's name to at 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 - to help find a cure for one of the diseases he fought so valiantly. And when you see members of our military, please thank them for their service in memory of Hank. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019