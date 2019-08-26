|
|
Jackson, Henry "Hank" Born on June 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Eudora DeShazier and Henry Jackson. Hank accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Englewood High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962. He pursued his career in the U.S. Army as an Ammunition Specialist, where he received the Vietnam Service Metal and Expert Rifle Commendation. After fulfilling his military commitment, Hank returned to Chicago and joined the Chicago Police Department in 1968. He worked as a Patrolman and Undercover Officer, but his greatest love was working in the Bureau of Staff Services, Preventive Programs Division. He worked as a DARE Office (Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program) and was Officer McGruff "The Crime Fighting Dog," CAPPS Officer, mentored children at schools regarding drugs and gangs, and appeared on various TV and Radio program segments regard safety programs offered by the Chicago Police Department. After 34 years of service, Hank retired in 2000. He was enjoying life to the fullest until his death, with his wife of 47 years, Anna Jean; and his son, Dorian, by his side. Hank leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Anna Jean; son, Dorian; one sister, Anita; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Moore and George Wilkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019