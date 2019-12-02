|
Denison, Henry J. "Hank" Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Buckley); loving father of Michael (Susan) Denison, Cindy (Michael) Klumb, Lisa (Eric) Rosado, James Richards, Karen (Tony) Larson, Michelle (Wayne) Marian and Bob Richards; devoted grandfather of Christina, Jeff, Nicole, Brittany, Brianna, Tyler, Wayne, Randy, Ryan, Katie, Erika, Megan, Austin, Justin, Connor and Barley; cherished great grandfather of many; dearest brother of William (Sara) Denison, Kay (the late Bud) Sands, Eileen (the late Tom) Guzier, Mary (the late Tom) O'Loughlin, Shirley (Ed) Olczak and the late Bob (Shirley) Denison and Pat Denison; dear uncle and great-uncle of many, Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Hank was a retired member of Local 150. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2019