Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Denison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Denison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Denison Obituary
Denison, Henry J. "Hank" Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Buckley); loving father of Michael (Susan) Denison, Cindy (Michael) Klumb, Lisa (Eric) Rosado, James Richards, Karen (Tony) Larson, Michelle (Wayne) Marian and Bob Richards; devoted grandfather of Christina, Jeff, Nicole, Brittany, Brianna, Tyler, Wayne, Randy, Ryan, Katie, Erika, Megan, Austin, Justin, Connor and Barley; cherished great grandfather of many; dearest brother of William (Sara) Denison, Kay (the late Bud) Sands, Eileen (the late Tom) Guzier, Mary (the late Tom) O'Loughlin, Shirley (Ed) Olczak and the late Bob (Shirley) Denison and Pat Denison; dear uncle and great-uncle of many, Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Hank was a retired member of Local 150. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -