Tumarkin, Henrietta (nee Grossman), age 98, was born February 5, 1922 in Chicago and passed away in Mentor, OH on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sam Tumarkin; devoted mother of Mindy Tumarkin of Mentor, OH; dear sister of Sarah Israel, Sylvia Zabo and Morris Grossman (all deceased); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held in the Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, on Harlem Ave., North Riverside, on Monday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. Contributions are suggested to K9's of Valor (www.k9sofvalor.org). Arrangements under the direction of BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (800) 448-2210.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020