Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3201 E. 91st St.
Chicago, IL
Reyna, Henrietta Age 88. Departed Saturday, February 8, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Aureliano and late Elpidia Guerra; beloved wife of the late Gabriel H. Reyna Sr.; loving mother of Eustacia E. (late Alvin) Davis, Gabriel H. Reyna Jr., Consuelo J. (Warren) Rodgers, Charles M. (Melissa) Reyna, Sandra A. Wesley, Michael J. (Ramona) Reyna; dearest niece Rita CamposVarela; cherished grandmother of Tanya, Alvin Jr., Andrew, Robert, Dominique, Rosemary, and Cristina; fond great-grandmother of 10. Henrietta was a retired employee of South Chicago Community and South Shore Hospitals. She was a volunteer at Advocate Trinity Hospital and a member of the YMCA Seniors. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3201 E. 91st St., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020
