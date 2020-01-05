Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Henri Frischer M.D. Ph.D.

Frischer, M.D. PhD, Henri Henri Frischer, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, M.D. PhD, 85. Holocaust Survivor. Loving father of Marc (Soo), Paul (Susan) and the late Amie Simone Frischer. Proud grandfather of Olivea, Charlotte, Jonathan, Jacob, Maurice, Sophia and David. Beloved life partner of Alison Edwards. Cherished former husband of Laya Frischer, mother of his children and good friend. Will be missed by many dear friends and colleagues. Memorial service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington DC 20024, www.ushmm.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
