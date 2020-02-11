Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Hella Mannheimer Obituary
Mannheimer, Hella Hella Mannheimer nee Simon, 87. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig. Loving mother of the late Richard. The rest of her family were murdered in the Holocaust. Service Wednesday 11:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment New Light. Memorials in her memory to the Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle Street., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020
