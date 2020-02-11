|
Mannheimer, Hella Hella Mannheimer nee Simon, 87. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig. Loving mother of the late Richard. The rest of her family were murdered in the Holocaust. Service Wednesday 11:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment New Light. Memorials in her memory to the Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle Street., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020