KILCHRIST, HELENE Helene Kilchrist was an unforgettable woman who touched the lives of many many people. All who knew her, loved her for her generous spirit and fiery nature. She had a zest for life unmatched. In the end, she was surrounded by those most precious and important to her, Tanja and Charles, Fred and Meghann and the grandchildren she absolutely adored and were the light of her life. She is survived by her sisters Mary, Carmel, Hillary, and her brothers Edward and her cherished brother Noel who was her self-proclaimed first born. Open house will be held all day Saturday at her home in Sterling, Illinois. Prayer service will be held at her house at 3 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday at Saint Mary's Church in Sterling, Illinois at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be announced.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 19, 2019