Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Helen Yonan

Helen Yonan Obituary
Yonan, Helen S. Age 93, of Glenview, IL. Loving sister of Clara (the late Jerome) Frazes and the late George (Joan) Yonan. Dear aunt of Cheryl Frazes (Gary) Hill and Bobbi Frazes (Michael) Goldman. Proud great-aunt of Carlyn and Mitchell Hill; Blair and Jarrett Goldman. Beloved friend of many. Funeral Service Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Have Dreams, 515 Busse Highway, Suite 150, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or Little Heroes League, 2032 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020
