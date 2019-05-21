|
|
Wiener, Helen Helen Wiener, nee Weinstein, age 95. Beloved daughter of the late Sam and Sadie Weinstein. Loving wife of the late Manny Wiener. Cherished mother of Michael (Sandy) Wiener and Barbara (Edward) Leher. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Jamie), Adam (Heli), and Sam (fiancée Jasmine) Wiener. Adored great grandmother of Drew, Gabby, and Noah Wiener. Dear sister of the late Esther, Rose, Mary and Pearl. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and many friends. Service Thursday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in , 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019