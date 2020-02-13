|
Trojniar, Helen J. (nee Bajorek), age 98. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Ken (Carol) Trojniar and Sherry (Robert) Russo; proud grandmother of Lauren (Chase) Nye and great-grandmother of Oliver Nye; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Helen was the last surviving sister of many deceased brothers and sisters. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St just west of Harlem) Visitation Saturday 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Richard Church, for a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Helen's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 13, 2020