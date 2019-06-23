Stoklosa, Helen "Helch" Age 86, passed away on June 10, 2019, with loving family members by her side. Helch was born on November 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to her beloved mother Catherine Grezlik. She married her high school sweetheart, Chester "Chet" Stoklosa on November 7, 1953. They spent most of their lives on the Southside of Chicago but were very happy to have been able to spend seven years in Las Vegas where Helen's brother Ray had also lived. They then moved back to Illinois (Joliet) for several years and finally ended up in Chicago (Uptown) where they loved living on Chicago's beautiful lakefront. Helch possessed a passion for working with numbers and always enjoyed a good game of Bingo especially with her friends and family. She was also a tremendous cook and made some of the best polish dishes ever. Her children will remember her as a women who adored her family and who made countless sacrifices throughout her life, in order for them to have the best opportunity possible for a better life. Helch is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Bridget, of Denver, CO; her grandchildren, Jordan and Sam; her daughter, Deborah and son-in-law Phil Kirk, of Naperville, IL; her grandchildren, Bryce and Brett; her son, Thomas of Chicago, IL; and her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Carrie, of Three Oaks, MI; and her grandchild, Madison. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Grezlik; and survived by sister, Bernice Grezlik-Macas, of Ingleside, IL. Helch will be honored in a private memorial on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mayor's Mansion, located at 5445 South Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m., with lunch served at 2:00 p.m., all are welcome and encouraged to attend in celebrating Helen's life. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary