Siege, Helen W. (nee Witt), age 93, formerly of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Siege; loving sister of Kay Levine, Barbara Kiersey, the late Marion Sweary and Bessie Smith; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Siege was a 35 year employee of the Rock Island Railroad. Visitation Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the American Diabetes Association or . (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020