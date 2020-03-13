Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
Helen Siege
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Siege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Siege

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Siege Obituary
Siege, Helen W. (nee Witt), age 93, formerly of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Siege; loving sister of Kay Levine, Barbara Kiersey, the late Marion Sweary and Bessie Smith; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Siege was a 35 year employee of the Rock Island Railroad. Visitation Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the American Diabetes Association or . (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -