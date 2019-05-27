Home

Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Helen Romanowski Obituary
Romanowski, Helen A. "Cookie" (nee Vilcek) Age 87. Loving wife of the late Anthony J.; beloved mother of Joan (Frank) Sagmeister, John (Joan), Jim, Jean Alicz, Janice Kazmierczak, Joyce, and the late Joe (Darlene); dear grandmother of ten: Danny, Tina, Julia, Wendy, Mark, Jill, Chris, Jennifer, Kristen, and Natalie; and great-grandmother of two: Fiona and Taryn; fond sister of Rosemary (Steve) Nemeth, Ann May (the late Matt) Kopp, Edna (the late Bob) Brannigan, Ethel (Dave) Hansen, Dan (LeeAnn), Jim (Donna), the late Joe "Woozle", the late John "Yoto" (the late Bernice), the late Virginia "Sissy" (the late Lee) Fisher, the late Margie (the late John) Nehlsen, the late Eddie (the late Barbara), the late Mary Anna (the late Roger) Crisman, and the late George (the late Rita). Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Chapels, 5948 Archer Ave., Chicago. For more information: visit https://bit.ly/2Ma6Kwv.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2019
