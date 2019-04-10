|
Pieczynski, Helen Carol (nee Voves) Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Pieczynski; loving mother of Stephen (Carrie), Paul, and the late Michael Pieczynski; cherished grandmother of Brandon (Kim) and Nicholas Pieczynski; dear cousin of Diane (Richard) Pratt; found aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, dystonia-foundation.org, appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019