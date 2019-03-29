Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Nelson Obituary
Nelson, Helen "Sue" (nee Suhorsky) Age 94, passed away on March 27, 2019. Sue was born in Ford City, PA, on August 8, 1924. She moved to Chicago at age 17 to attend nursing school and later worked at Cook County Hospital in various nursing roles. She resided in Elmhurst, IL, for over 65 years. Sue was a social butterfly her entire life and enjoyed socializing with friends, playing golf, poker, and bridge. She was active in many leagues throughout Elmhurst. Her favorite activities involved reading (quite possibly the Elmhurst Library's best customer), watching the PGA (specifically Rickie Fowler and Freddy Couples), and her beloved Chicago Cubs (she was a life-long fan). Sue is survived by her children, Ann (Joe) Collins, Marcia (Bill) Czerwinski, and David; grandchildren, Matt, Kevin, and Jenna Czerwinski, Kate (Steve) Hammond, and Dan (Tiffany) Collins; great-grandchildren, Connor, Scarlett, and Addison; brother, Joseph Suhorsky; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 1988; brother, John; and sisters, Mary and Sally. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St., Hillside, IL 60162. Visitation, starting at 9:00 a.m., will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Little Brothers of the Poor would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.