Nelson, Helen "Sue" (nee Suhorsky) Age 94, passed away on March 27, 2019. Sue was born in Ford City, PA, on August 8, 1924. She moved to Chicago at age 17 to attend nursing school and later worked at Cook County Hospital in various nursing roles. She resided in Elmhurst, IL, for over 65 years. Sue was a social butterfly her entire life and enjoyed socializing with friends, playing golf, poker, and bridge. She was active in many leagues throughout Elmhurst. Her favorite activities involved reading (quite possibly the Elmhurst Library's best customer), watching the PGA (specifically Rickie Fowler and Freddy Couples), and her beloved Chicago Cubs (she was a life-long fan). Sue is survived by her children, Ann (Joe) Collins, Marcia (Bill) Czerwinski, and David; grandchildren, Matt, Kevin, and Jenna Czerwinski, Kate (Steve) Hammond, and Dan (Tiffany) Collins; great-grandchildren, Connor, Scarlett, and Addison; brother, Joseph Suhorsky; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 1988; brother, John; and sisters, Mary and Sally. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St., Hillside, IL 60162. Visitation, starting at 9:00 a.m., will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Little Brothers of the Poor would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019