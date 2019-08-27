Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Helen Jesernik Obituary
Jesernik, Helen Rita (nee Daley) Age 90. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Jesernik; loving mother of John (Candy), Robert (Jeanne) and Patrick, Jr. (Cheryl) Jesernik; dearest grandmother of Jeffrey, Julie, Zachary, Brandy (Damian Guerra), Cody (Ashley) and Dylan Jesernik; proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Benjamin and Colfax; dear sister of the late Walter Daley, Jr. and Raymond M. Daley. Helen loved riding horses, reading poetry, letter writing and Rainbow Cones. She was a fierce checkers player and enjoyed collecting recipes but enjoyed Pat's cooking most of all. She was a secretary for the Editor of United Airlines Magazine and a stay at home Mom. She said her greatest achievements in life were her three sons. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
