1/
Helen J. Martz
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martz, Helen J.

Helen J. Martz, dear wife of Eugene E. Martz, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Helen was born in Chicago and spent her childhood in Evanston and Birmingham, Michigan. She graduated from Evanston High School, where she first met Eugene (Gene) Martz. During the war, Gene served in the Army and Helen attended a local community college, where they met up again after the war. They married in 1950 and settled in Evanston. Helen had many passions. For a good many years, it was decorated eggs – using Ukrainian designs as her inspiration. She was very, very good. Making use of different types of eggs and an array of designs that astounded the eye, she created dozens and dozens of them, giving nearly all away as gifts to family and friends. Another passion was shells. Helen and Gene loved to travel: many trips in the U.S., to Europe, the Caribbean, and especially Sanibel Island in Florida, collecting shells from every beach and amassing an extensive and valuable collection. Sanibel is the home of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, which she helped make a reality and to which she donated her collection. In later years, she turned to genealogy. She researched family history, corresponded with historical record organizations far and wide, and solicited clues from family to track down the who, the when, and what happened to them. She compiled a rich and detailed history of several branches of the family back to the 16 th century. Helen was smart, interesting, very talkative, witty and funny, with a wry and dry sense of humor. She was a record-keeper, par excellence! She documented everything, and wrote wonderful long letters describing events and minutia from their travels or just ordinary day-to-day happenings. Helen Martz is survived by her husband, Eugene Martz of Evanston, Illinois; nieces and nephews: Ann (Roger) Locniskar of Amesbury, Massachusetts; Ellen Johnson of Ann Arbor, Michigan; David (Sue) Johnson of Kalamazoo; and Paul (Linda) Johnson of Midland, Michigan; grand-nieces Jessica Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, and Amanda Johnson of Midland, Michigan. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held. A family service may take place at a later date. Should you wish to honor her with a remembrance, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Humane Society of the United States, or a pet rescue/shelter organization of your choice. Info: 847-6785-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved