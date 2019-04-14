Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Heinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Heinen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Heinen Obituary
Heinen, Helen T. (nee Gannon) Beloved wife of the late Thomas, CPD; loving mother of Karen Smith, Kathleen Heinen, Jacqueline Heinen, Michelle Heinen, and Thomas, Jr.; dear grandmother of Morgan, Austin, Taylor, Briana, and Natalie; fond sister of Rose, Kevin, William, and the late Michael, Mary, Thomas, James, and Eileen "Pat"; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street to St. Jane de Chantal Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now