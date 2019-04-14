|
Heinen, Helen T. (nee Gannon) Beloved wife of the late Thomas, CPD; loving mother of Karen Smith, Kathleen Heinen, Jacqueline Heinen, Michelle Heinen, and Thomas, Jr.; dear grandmother of Morgan, Austin, Taylor, Briana, and Natalie; fond sister of Rose, Kevin, William, and the late Michael, Mary, Thomas, James, and Eileen "Pat"; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street to St. Jane de Chantal Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019