Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Beverly Woods
11532 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
Helen Gaines Obituary
Gaines, Helen Hargrett Age 82, of Chicago, IL, recently passed away in Tampa, FL. Born in Montgomery, AL, Helen was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Hattie Jackson. In 1956, Helen married the late Thomas H. Hargrett. To this union, four children were born. Helen worked at Western Electric before retiring from the United States Postal Service after 23 years. She moved to Tampa, FL, in 2001, where she spent her days gardening and finding good buys at thrift stores. Helen is survived by her children, Michael (Beverly), Marcus (Donna), Melvin (Valerie), and Meta (Alicia); sister, Emery Thomas; and a host of beloved family members and friends. Preceding her in death, her brother, Nathaniel Jackson, Jr. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beverly Woods, 11532 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 2, 2019
