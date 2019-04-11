|
Finn, Helen J. (nee Sheehy) Loving wife of the late James S. Finn; devoted mother of Jim (Mary Pat), Dave (Gayle), Rich (Patty), Tom, Nancy (Joe Sullivan), Roger (Susan), Don (Joanie), and the late Larry (Mary) Finn; dear grandmother of 20; cherished great-grandmother of 15. Family and friends to gather Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019